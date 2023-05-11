The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (batting .175 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is batting .189 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Correa has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 33 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.2% of them.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 11 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

