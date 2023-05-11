On Thursday, Alex Kirilloff (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)

  • Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Kirilloff reached base via a hit in 26 of 45 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 15.6% of those games (seven of them).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.
  • In 26.7% of his 45 games a year ago, Kirilloff drove in a run (12 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 10 of 45 games last year (22.2%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 19
.218 AVG .288
.279 OBP .304
.269 SLG .470
4 XBH 6
0 HR 3
9 RBI 12
23/4 K/BB 13/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 19
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Darvish (2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
