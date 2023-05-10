Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Padres on May 10, 2023
Xander Bogaerts and Byron Buxton are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins play at Target Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Lopez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 39th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks seventh.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 11
|7.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .233/.336/.508 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has put up 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.
- He's slashing .185/.261/.363 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has put up 36 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.366/.447 so far this year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has 31 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 36 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .244/.411/.433 slash line on the year.
- Soto enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 9
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.