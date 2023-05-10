The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton will take the field against the San Diego Padres and Juan Soto on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank ninth in MLB play with 45 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .384 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins have the worst batting average in the majors (.218).

Minnesota has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (153 total runs).

The Twins' .299 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.142).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Lopez has four quality starts this season.

Lopez is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.