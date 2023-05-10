Kyle Farmer is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 10 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-1.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Farmer has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Farmer has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings