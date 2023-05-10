Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .176 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

This year, Gallo has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his plate appearances.

In 23.1% of his games this year, Gallo has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings