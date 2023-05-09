The Minnesota Twins (19-16) and San Diego Padres (18-17) both head into Tuesday's matchup on losing streaks. The Twins have dropped two games in a row, the Padres two in a row.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound, while Michael Wacha (2-1) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Twins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (0-0, 5.91 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (2-1, 5.46 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland will get the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Chicago White Sox.

He has pitched to a 5.91 ERA this season with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across two games.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres are sending Wacha (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.

Wacha is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Wacha will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

