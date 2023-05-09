How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
- The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The 76ers average just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers average fewer points per game at home (114.2) than away (116.2), but also allow fewer at home (109.5) than away (112.3).
- Philadelphia allows 109.5 points per game at home, and 112.3 on the road.
- The 76ers collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
76ers Injuries
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
