Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Cal Quantrill, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 17 of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (77.3%).

Minnesota has a record of 12-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Minnesota has played in 34 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-16-4).

The Twins have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 9-9 10-9 9-6 16-12 3-3

