Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (19-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.
The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (5-0) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (1-2).
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 17, or 77.3%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 152 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joe Musgrove
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
