Nick Gordon -- with a slugging percentage of .640 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is hitting .149 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Gordon has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this year, Gordon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings