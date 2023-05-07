Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .242.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with multiple hits five times (16.7%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Quantrill (1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.