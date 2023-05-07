Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .176 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- In nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (six of 24), with more than one RBI four times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
