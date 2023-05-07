Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)

Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Kirilloff reached base via a hit in 26 of 45 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 15.6% of those games (seven of them).

Logging a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.

In 26.7% of his games a season ago (12 of 45), Kirilloff drove in a run. In seven of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 22.2% of his games last season (10 of 45), he scored at least one run, and in three (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 19 .218 AVG .288 .279 OBP .304 .269 SLG .470 4 XBH 6 0 HR 3 9 RBI 12 23/4 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 19 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

