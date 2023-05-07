Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)
- Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Kirilloff reached base via a hit in 26 of 45 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 15.6% of those games (seven of them).
- Logging a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- In 26.7% of his games a season ago (12 of 45), Kirilloff drove in a run. In seven of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 22.2% of his games last season (10 of 45), he scored at least one run, and in three (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.218
|AVG
|.288
|.279
|OBP
|.304
|.269
|SLG
|.470
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|23/4
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Quantrill (1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
