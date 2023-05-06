Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (19-14) and Cleveland Guardians (14-18) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.

The Twins have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Minnesota has won two of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (149 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.34 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule