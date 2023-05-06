Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (19-14) and Cleveland Guardians (14-18) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.
The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.
- The Twins have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Minnesota has won two of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Minnesota scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (149 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.34 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joe Musgrove
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.