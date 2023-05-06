The Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off with the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 6, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 advantage in the series.

The Oilers game against the Golden Knights can be seen on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Oilers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players