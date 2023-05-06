Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .304 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 84.6% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.5% of them.
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Polanco has had an RBI in five games this season (38.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (30.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
- Allen (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.