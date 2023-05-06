The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 28 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (26.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this season (36.7%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

