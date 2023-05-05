Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .189 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in five of 21 games this year (23.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

