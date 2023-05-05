On Friday, May 5 at 7:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (18-14) visit the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at Progressive Field. Bailey Ober will get the nod for the Twins, while Peyton Battenfield will take the mound for the Guardians.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-2, 4.67 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 16, or 76.2%, of those games.

The Twins have a 15-5 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win four times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

