How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT
Joey Gallo and Steven Kwan will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 42 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .401 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Twins have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).
- Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 147 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins' .306 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Twins' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.44 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Ober is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Joe Musgrove
