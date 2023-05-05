Joey Gallo and Steven Kwan will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 42 total home runs.

Minnesota's .401 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Twins have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).

Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 147 (4.6 per game).

The Twins' .306 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Twins' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.44 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (1-0) in his third start this season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Ober is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Joe Musgrove

