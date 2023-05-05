The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .268 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%) Jeffers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings