On Friday, Nick Gordon (batting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while batting .161.
  • Gordon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .357 with two homers.
  • Gordon has picked up a hit in nine games this season (39.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Gordon has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
