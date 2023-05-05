The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.517 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .190.

Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 22 games this season (40.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (27.3%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings