Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 40 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (140 total).

The Twins' .308 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.151).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Lopez is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Lopez is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.