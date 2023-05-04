Player prop bet odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

Marner is Toronto's top contributor with 99 points. He has 30 goals and 69 assists this season.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

William Nylander has racked up 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 7 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Auston Matthews' 85 points this season have come via 40 goals and 45 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 2 0 1 1 6 at Lightning Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Apr. 24 2 0 2 7 at Lightning Apr. 22 1 0 1 5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Tkachuk is one of the top offensive options for Florida with 109 points (1.4 per game), with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games (playing 20:26 per game).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6

Put your picks to the test and bet on Maple Leafs vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.