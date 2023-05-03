Dylan Cease will toe the rubber for the Chicago White Sox (9-21) on Wednesday, May 3 against the Minnesota Twins (17-13), who will counter with Louie Varland. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Twins and White Sox matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored eight times and won four of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the White Sox have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

This year, the Twins have won two of six games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.