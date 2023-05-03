How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Twins Player Props
|White Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 39 home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 136 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.129 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Louie Varland gets the nod for the Twins and will make his first start of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Zack Greinke
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Jordan Lyles
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Zach Plesac
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.