Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .270.
  • Jeffers has recorded a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11) among pitchers who qualify.
