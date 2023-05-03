The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this year, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Cease (2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11).
