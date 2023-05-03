Carlos Correa -- batting .229 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .206 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Correa has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Cease (2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11).
