On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 31.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 10.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (52.6%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
