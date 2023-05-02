After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .202 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Correa has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (20.0%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this season (28.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings