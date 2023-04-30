Willi Castro -- hitting .214 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .161.

Castro has gotten a hit in three of 18 games this year (16.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

