Sunday, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 30 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with a triple.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is hitting .115 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.

In five of 19 games this season, Gordon has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 19 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Gordon has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings