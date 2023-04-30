The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .259 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (17.6%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year (six of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings