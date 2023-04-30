Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .259 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (17.6%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year (six of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.34).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.