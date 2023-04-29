Player props can be found for Joey Gallo and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Gallo Stats

Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (12 total hits).

He has a .245/.351/.776 slash line on the season.

Gallo hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI (25 total hits).

He has a .240/.301/.356 slash line so far this year.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and eight RBI.

He has a .268/.360/.495 slash line so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 26 hits with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks. He has driven in 10 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .241/.281/.426 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

