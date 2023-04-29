The Minnesota Twins (16-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-21) will match up on Saturday, April 29 at Target Field, with Bailey Ober getting the nod for the Twins and Brad Keller taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-225). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-2, 3.96 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 17 times and won 14, or 82.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Twins have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in six, or 23.1%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

