Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins will take on Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in MLB play with 36 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .414 slugging percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 124 (4.6 per game).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in MLB.

The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.107).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober will start for the Twins, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old right-hander.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Yankees W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees L 12-6 Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals W 7-1 Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals - Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Shane Bieber

