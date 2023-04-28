Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Stars NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 on April 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and others in the Minnesota Wild-Dallas Stars matchup at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Kaprizov has been vital to Minnesota this season, with 75 points in 67 games.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|6
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's top contributors through 78 games, with 22 goals and 45 assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
Matthew Boldy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Matthew Boldy has 63 total points for Minnesota, with 31 goals and 32 assists.
Boldy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|7
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Robertson's 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 109 total points on the season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|7
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Jamie Benn has racked up 78 total points (one per game) this season. He has 33 goals and 45 assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
