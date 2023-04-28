Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The Stars are underdogs (-105) in this decisive matchup with the Wild (-115).
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-115)
|Stars (-105)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 64.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (37-20).
- Minnesota has gone 37-20 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (64.9% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 53.5% chance to win.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Minnesota has not gone over.
- During the last 10 games, the Wild have scored one fewer goal per game than their season average.
- The Wild offense's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- On defense, the Wild are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 219 goals to rank sixth.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranks them 14th in the league.
