Joey Gallo and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals square off at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Royals Mar. 30 5.1 2 0 0 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gallo Stats

Gallo has three doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (11 total hits).

He's slashing .239/.340/.761 so far this year.

Gallo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has put up 21 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashing .244/.305/.488 so far this season.

Buxton enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Joey Gallo, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and eight RBI.

He has a slash line of .283/.377/.522 on the year.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Angels Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 hits with three doubles, two triples, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .243/.284/.427 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.