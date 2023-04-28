Twins vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
The Royals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-250). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Twinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-250
|+200
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have a 13-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 81.2% of those games).
- Minnesota has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Twins have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota has played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-3).
- The Twins have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-5
|7-6
|7-8
|8-3
|12-9
|3-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.