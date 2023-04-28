Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (15-11) and Kansas City Royals (6-20) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-4) will take the ball for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Twins have been favored 16 times and won 13, or 81.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Minnesota has scored 116 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).

Twins Schedule