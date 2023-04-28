Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hartman in the Wild-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ryan Hartman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

  • Hartman's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +7.
  • In Hartman's 59 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • Hartman has a point in 31 of 59 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
  • In 23 of 59 games this season, Hartman has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
  • Hartman has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hartman Stats vs. the Stars

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
59 Games 12
37 Points 8
15 Goals 4
22 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.