Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .310, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Miranda has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Miranda has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.35).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (0-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.60), 29th in WHIP (1.149), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
