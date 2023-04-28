Dodgers vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) square off on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
The probable pitchers are Dustin May (2-1) for the Dodgers and Jack Flaherty (2-2) for the Cardinals.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-2, 3.29 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May
- The Dodgers will send May (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.07 ERA this season with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across five games.
- He has two quality starts in five chances this season.
- May has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents have a .200 batting average against him.
- Flaherty has registered one quality start this season.
- Flaherty is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 35th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd.
