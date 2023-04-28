Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .200 with a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .205 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 22 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.35).
- The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 59th, 1.149 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
