Max Kepler -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .204 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).

In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kepler has had an RBI in five games this season.

In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings