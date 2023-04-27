The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

  • Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Polanco reached base via a hit in 63 of 104 games last season (60.6%), including multiple hits in 21.2% of those games (22 of them).
  • He went yard in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.7% of his games a season ago (33 of 104), Polanco drove in a run. In 15 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 44 of 104 games last year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 50
.271 AVG .198
.387 OBP .308
.447 SLG .364
17 XBH 15
8 HR 8
25 RBI 31
43/34 K/BB 52/31
1 SB 2
Home Away
54 GP 50
33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%)
15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%)
21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%)
8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 60th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 78th among qualifying pitchers this season.
